PD: Pair arrested for breaking windows at several Glendale businesses

GLENDALE, AZ - Two suspects have been arrested for breaking windows of several Glendale businesses, and apparently, it was hunger that got them caught.

Police report that four businesses had their windows broken out on January 16 in the area of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road.

On January 18, around 4 a.m. another alarm went off in the same area. When police arrived, they saw many rocks outside a door with broken glass.

A homeless man sleeping behind the business gave descriptions of two men who were walking around the business. Police say they located the two men at a Jack in the Box across the street. It was there that police captured 18-year-old David Laros and 20-year-old Michael Timothy Cardenas III.

Police report that surveillance video from the Dollar General store showed Laros and Cardenas stealing bags of potato chips from the store.

They say the bags of chips were found in a bag being carried by Laros. Laros reportedly told police that he was recently released from prison for theft.

Laros and Cardenas have been charged with multiple counts of burglary and attempted burglary.