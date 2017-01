GLENDALE, AZ - Police are investigating a shooting at a Glendale home.

Authorities responded to a house near Glendale and 71st avenues around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving 911 reports about a domestic violence incident.

According to a Glendale police spokesperson, a man and his father got into a fight. The situation escalated and the son shot the father, police said.

The father was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect is in custody and is cooperating with the investigation.

No additional information has been released and an investigation is ongoing.

