Officials say the animals appear malnourished and posed a health hazard.

GLENDALE, AZ - Officials served a search warrant to remove animals from a West Valley home Tuesday afternoon.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said members of the Animal Crimes Unit were on the scene at a mobile home near 127th and Glendale avenues.

Officials said 11 cats and one dog were removed from the property, and one cat was found dead outside. The homeowner, identified as 72-year-old Joan Reynolds, faces charges of animal abuse and neglect. Authorities said Reynolds admitted to keeping the dead cat in a plastic bag outside for several months.

Deputies first visited the property on Monday in response to a complaint call and arrived to find "a significant amount of cats outside and inside the residence," according to Maricopa County Sgt. Calbert Gillett.

The animals were malnourished and in poor health, presenting "a sizeable health hazard to Ms. Reynolds, to the animals, and to anyone who might enter the home," according to a release from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The 12 living animals were taken from the property to be evaluated by a veterinarian, MCSO said.

