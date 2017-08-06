Mayer museum closed for good, collectibles to be auctioned off in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ - Items from a historic Arizona museum are up for auction after it was forced to close due to recent flooding.

EJ’s Auction and Consignment in Glendale, near 59th Avenue and Bell Road, will have several collectibles from Smitty’s Antiques Museum up for auction.

The Mayer museum recently closed for good after the Goodwin Fire in June made the building vulnerable to flash flooding in the parking lot. Luckily, none of the items were affected but that didn't stop the owner from wanting to shut down in July.

Previously featured on the TV show American Pickers, Smitty’s Antiques has over 30,000 unique collectibles including rare photographs, Native American items, antique radios, jukeboxes, glassware and vintage toys.

EJ’s will be auctioning off the items every Saturday (starting Aug. 12) over the next several weeks.

IF YOU GO:

5880 W. Bell Road

Glendale, AZ 85308