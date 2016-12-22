Glendale Walmart shooting: Police ask for help to find suspect

GLENDALE, AZ - Police are asking for the public's help to track down a man suspected of opening fire inside a West Valley Walmart earlier this month.

Glendale officers responded to the store, located near 95th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 11 a.m. on December 7 after reports that two people had been shot.

Two victims were found with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and transported to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the victims initially had contact with the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Almalik Ward, in the parking lot. Ward reportedly followed the men into the store and confronted them.

Police said Ward fired at the victims, and one of the men returned fire with his own gun.

Detectives identified a woman seen by a store employee picking up shell casings at the scene and disposing them, which helped them identify Ward as the shooter.

Ward is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Police said it's possible he is still armed with a handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glendale Police at 623-930-3000.