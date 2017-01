GLENDALE, AZ - Thanks to neighbors, four adults are safe after an attic fire Friday afternoon.

The Phoenix Fire Department says that a family was alerted by a neighbor after they noticed smoke coming out of the homes roof.

Crews from Glendale and Phoenix worked to extinguish, what they called, a “hard to reach stubborn attic fire” at a home in Glendale near Grovers and 51st avenues.

No injuries were reported despite the occupants being home at the time of the fire, thanks to the alert from their neighbors.