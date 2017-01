GLENDALE, AZ - The Glendale Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot and killed overnight near 45th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The incident happened around 2:30 just north of Bethany Home Road near Berridge Lane.

Police say they were in the area responding to an unrelated call when someone flagged down an officer.

The victim was found on the sidewalk and had been shot and killed.

Police say there was a house party nearby, and it's believed the man was at the party earlier in the night.

Police say they have no information yet on a possible suspect. The victim has not been identified, and anyone with any information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department.

