Family, friends honoring teenage girl killed in crash on SR-87 in July

GLENDALE, AZ - The community is still mourning two Payson teens who were killed in a crash on SR-87 last week.

Friends of one of the victims, 14-year-old Kaillie Plante, gathered at Sierra Vista Park in Glendale to release balloons in her memory.

The park is next to the school that Kaillie attended before she and her family moved to Payson.

"The funeral was a few hours away, and I knew a lot of people couldn't make it," said Ali Margolies, Kaillie's friend. "So I just thought this would be a nice way for everybody to come together and remember."

According to DPS, a semi hauling lumber ran a red light on SR-87 at Shea Boulevard on July 25. Fifteen-year-old Nicholas Minard of Payson was also in the car and died.

"They were down here actually visiting, going school shopping, and that's when it just all went down from there," said Madison Mohney, Kaillie's friend.

It's a huge loss at such a young age for these teens. They gathered to honor their friend and support each other.

"There's a lot of people here — just makes my heart so full," Madison said.



The group made bracelets that read #SmileForKaillie to memorialize what Kaillie's friends said stood out most about her — her smile.



"It was just fun with her," said Katie Seibold, Kaillie's friend. "We were always smiling. She was always happy."

The group wrote messages on a banner for Kaillie that they plan to deliver to her family.