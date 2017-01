BUCKEYE, AZ - Police are investigating the stabbing of a baby at a home in Buckeye as a homicide.

In an update just after 5 p.m. Monday, Sgt. Jason Weeks with the Buckeye Police Department said the 5-month-old boy died at the hospital.

His mother, 29-year-old Andrea Portillo, has been arrested according to Buckeye police. She was booked on suspicion of second degree murder.

Emergency crews responded to the home near Watson and Southern avenues on Monday around 1 p.m.

The child was airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital in serious condition and he later died, police said.

Officials said two other children were inside the home at the time of the stabbing, both girls. They are still investigating how many adults were in the home.

No other information is known. This story is developing.