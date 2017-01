BUCKEYE, AZ - Officials are on scene of a hazardous situation in the Buckeye area.

The incident is happening at Fertizona near State Route 85 and Baseline Road.

Phoenix Fire said they have evacuated the business due an odor of ammonia.

RELATED: ABC15 Investigators find past violations for fertilizer companies

The following road restrictions are in place:

Northbound lanes of State Route 85 are closed at Baseline Road.

Southbound lanes of State Route 85 are closed at Southern Avenue.

Baseline Road is closed in all directions in the area.

