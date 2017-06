BUCKEYE, AZ - A truck driver who initially reported being shot on Interstate 10 in Buckeye later admitted to authorities that he accidentally shot himself.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received reports Friday morning about a driver being shot in the lower left leg and pulled off the road near Interstate 10 and Verrado Way.

During the investigation, the commercial truck driver admitted that he accidentally shot himself and falsely reported the shooting as a victim.

The investigation remains ongoing, however, no additional information was released.

