BUCKEYE, AZ - Authorities are investigating after a plane overturned while landing near Buckeye Municipal Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses told Buckeye fire officials that the plane landed near Palo Verde and Buckeye Airport roads, veered towards the left off the runway and flipped onto its roof.

The only person on board was the pilot who suffered non-life threatening injuries but is hospitalized, a Buckeye fire spokesperson said.

It's unknown what caused the incident to occur or if it was attributed to mechanical issues. The crash is now being investigated by federal officials.

No additional information has been released.

