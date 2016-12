AVONDALE, AZ - A man has been taken into custody in connection with the deadly stabbing of his mother, according to Avondale Police.

Officer Jaret Redfearn said police responded to the scene near Avondale Boulevard and Lower Buckeye Road around 8 a.m. Tuesday and found 60-year-old Linda Willis dead from apparent stab wounds.

Willis's son, 31-year-old Bronson Harvel, was also found at the home. Redfearn said officers discovered the mother and son had an argument shortly before the incident.

Evidence gathered at the scene led to Harvel being taken into custody.

Avondale Police are continuing to investigate the stabbing.