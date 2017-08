TEMPE, AZ - It might not look incredibly high-tech or that this small box could really change how things are taught in the classroom, but it can and it already is.

Laura Hosman is the Arizona State University instructor behind SolarSPELL, short for solar-powered educational learning library.

"It's a ruggedized, portable, totally offline digital library," Hosman said. In other words, it's the internet in a box.

The 10-watt solar panel powers the system in a waterproof box. This small container, developed at ASU, is being used by the Peace Corp in some of the most remote areas of the world.

"I know that they don't have electricity and I know that they don't have the internet but we forget that they also don't have libraries," Hosman said.

Now schools, and even medical clinics, are using SolarSPELL to get access to information they normally wouldn't be able to get.

The information stored in the device can be localized depending on where it's being sent.