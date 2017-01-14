Public meeting set in Guadalupe as part of profiling case

An official appointed to monitor the Maricopa County Sheriff's office in a racial profiling case is scheduled to hold a Jan. 25 community meeting in Guadalupe in an effort to build public confidence in the police agency.

Court monitor Robert Warshaw is set to hold the meeting at Frank Elementary School.

He is expected to speak about policy changes at the agency and listen to comments about its practices.

A federal judge ordered an overhaul of the sheriff's office after finding in May 2013 that its officers had racially profiled Latinos in then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio's immigration patrols.

Guadalupe was the location of one of Arpaio's first major immigration patrols.

People living in Guadalupe had complained that they were racially profiled by sheriff's officers during the patrols.

