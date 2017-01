TEMPE, AZ - A 25-year-old woman is hospitalized after being shot in Tempe.

The Tempe Police Department responded to a home near Elliott and Kyrene roads Thursday around 6:15 p.m. after receiving reports about a shooting.

According to Tempe spokesperson Lily Duran, a man that lives at the home allegedly shot the victim in the chest-area.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No word as to why the suspect shot the woman, but police say the pair live together.

Neither the victim's nor the suspect's names have been released.

