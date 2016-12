TEMPE, AZ - A memorial lightsaber walk has been scheduled to honor the life of actress Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook event page set up by the Blue Ribbon Army Social Club, the walk will be held on Friday, December 30, at 7:00 p.m. at Tempe Town Lake.

The page says those interested are asked to meet at the boat rental location at the lake. So far about 300 people have said they will be attending the walk.

Lightsabers are optional, but highly encouraged.