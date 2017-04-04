Kids dance, cheer before big tests in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ - Teachers in the Queen Creek School District learned cheers and dance routines to teach their students to do before big standardized tests. Educators say it's important for the kids to loosen up and stay focused because the tests can cause a lot of stress.

Students are currently taking the AZ Merit Test. Teachers have been preparing for weeks, learning cheers, saying "I believe that we will pass" and following a line dance routine.

"We let kids know that tests are part of life," said teacher Erika Donovan. "I had to take a test to become a teacher, and it's just something we have to do in life and we have to be as positive as possible."

Teachers decorated inspirational posters and signs to hand out to let the kids know they are supported.

"We are just excited and that's something that's important going into testing," said Tara Bernier with the Queen Creek School Distrcit. "Sometimes it can get a little negative and it's important we keep it as a positive."

The students also write each other notes with motivational messages that they read before the tests begin.

