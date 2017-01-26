FD: 2 people dead after Queen Creek house fire, investigation ongoing

abc15.com staff
5:21 PM, Jan 25, 2017
58 mins ago
pinal county | queen creek | southeast valley
QUEEN CREEK, AZ - Authorities say two people are dead after a fire at a Queen Creek home.

The Queen Creek Fire Department received reports around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after the fire broke out at the house near Hawkes and Chandler Heights roads. 

According to a fire spokesperson, there were two people inside the home at the time of the blaze. It was initially reported that one person died, but shortly after the second person passed away as a result of his or her injuries.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigation arson as a possibility in connection to the incident.

No additional information has been released and the names of the victims unknown.

