MESA, AZ - Visited a Mesa QuikTrip recently? You might have scored a BIG payday.

Arizona Lottery officials say a winning The Pick ticket worth $8.4 million was sold at the station located near Southern Avenue and Crismon Road. The ticket had not been claimed as of Tuesday afternoon.

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 12, 18, 31 and 32.

The winner has the option of taking the jackpot through a 30-year annuity or claiming the cash prize of $5.5 million.