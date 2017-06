MESA. AZ - Mesa police are asking for the public's help in locating a mother and her infant child who have not been seen since Sunday night.

Police say 29-year-old Deanna Grace Delgado and her daughter, Gracie Rose Stewart, were last seen at their home in the area of Southern Avenue and Horne Street around 6 p.m.

Delgado sent a message to her boyfriend saying she had her daughter and the stroller, according to police.

They have not been seen or heard from since.

Delgado is described as having black hair with brown eyes, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds.

Stewart is 6-months-old and has black hair with brown eyes, and weighs 25 pounds.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you are asked to call Mesa police at 480-644-2211.