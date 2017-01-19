Mesa accountant accused of stealing $50,000 from clients

MESA, AZ - The Attorney General’s office is filing charges against a former Mesa accountant who got her license revoked last year.

The Arizona State Board of Accountancy launched an investigation against Tiffany White after dozens of clients filed complaints against her business practices.

According to the board’s review, they received at least seven complaints about her between May 2015 and January 2016. They found White wouldn’t disclose the price for service, over-charged for work, and would access clients' credit cards and bank accounts to pay herself without getting authorization.

An unidentified victim said that White maxed out her credit card.

"I was at the store and they told me my credit card was declined," the woman said. "I thought something was wrong with the machine until I went to the bank."

Her story is similar to the other victims. Police said White stole about $50,000 dollars from her clients.

The State decided to revoke her license. But she wasn’t going to let that stop her.

Court records show that at the time of her arrest on Tuesday, White was in the process of getting her name legally changed.

“I don’t like it when people get in trouble, but she needs to be held accountable," a victim said.

The courts found White indigent even though she just bought a $320,000 home in Mesa this December. Sources telling us she also drives a Porsche.