NEW DETAILS: Off-duty trooper involved in deadly I-17 pursuit

GILBERT, AZ - ABC15 obtained exclusive new details Wednesday on a deadly pursuit that ended on Interstate 17 in Camp Verde.

Police said the suspect that died in the crash, 29-year-old Bradley Moore, stole a work truck out of Gilbert on Tuesday. He died after crashing into a guardrail, causing the truck to roll down a canyon.

Multiple sources tell us that the black truck that was following close behind Moore was Arizona Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Colonel Heston Silbert in his personal vehicle.

Silbert was off-duty at the time of the pursuit and followed Moore to help Gilbert police stop him, but he had no way of communicating with the police department’s air unit.

Also when marked units arrived at the pursuit scene, Silbert continued close behind Moore.

DPS officials said Silbert stated with the situation to ensure the safety of the public, but they did not say whether he is being investigated. It is unclear whether he broke policy during the pursuit.