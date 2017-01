GILBERT - Gilbert police are investigating after an infant was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to Gilbert Fire Department, the 7-month-old was airlifted from the area of Val Vista and Germann with serious injuries, but did not disclose the circumstances of the injuries.

Police say the mother reached out to emergency crews for the child in distress. Police are still investigating what happened.

