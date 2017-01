CHANDLER, AZ - When Chandler Police Officer Joshua Pueblo strolled into a Chandler Walmart, it seemed like a routine call. He was there to assist Officer Daniel Colwell after a trespasser was on the property.

But everything changed in seconds.

The officers were responding to a non-emergency call on April 23 around 6:21 a.m. at a Walmart near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road.

Shoppers took cover after bullets started flying.

Security video released by police show how close the officers were to Mitchell Oakley, who opened fire on the officers in an ambush attack.

Officer Colwell took two bullets to the vest, the force strong enough to knock him to the ground. The officer flipped over and fired back.

Once outside, the suspect dropped his weapon and tried to get it back when Officer Colwell fired at him striking and killing Oakley.

Pueblo was shot in the face, but was able to recover after spending time in a hospital.