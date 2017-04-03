PD: Man dead after being shot at Chandler home over television debt

CHANDLER, AZ - Chandler police say a man was shot dead over the debt of a television on Saturday night.

Just after 6 p.m. officers responded to a residence near Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road and located 24-year-old Christian Acosta who had been shot outside the home.

Police say Acosta had been shot once with a shotgun and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives later identified 25-year-old Delano Marquis Ortiz as a suspect in the shooting and arrested him later that night.

Ortiz is being charged with second degree murder, according to police.

Chandler police are asking for the public for any information regarding the shotgun that was used in the murder.

Officials say the shotgun was thrown away inside a dumpster near 120 North McQueen Road.

Officers searched all dumpsters in the apartment complex and weren't able to find the shotgun.

Police say there is a possibility that someone could have found the shotgun and kept it.

The shotgun has much evidentiary value to the detectives working the case and police advise it is dangerous for someone to have the shotgun out on the street.

Anyone with any information regarding the shotgun is asked to call Chandler police at 480-782-4130, you can remain anonymous.