CHANDLER, AZ - Two Chandler toddlers are home from the hospital, more than a month after being hit by a truck in a crosswalk near their home.

The crash on Nov. 12 at Ray Road and College Avenue killed the kids' mom, Pamela Hesselbacher.

Matt Hesselbacher, speaking exclusively to ABC15 Tuesday afternoon, remembers his wife as "a light in the room."

He's also hopeful for his children's full recovery.

"Still a little early to tell, but the way that they're progressing it's encouraging," he said.

Hesselbacher shared pictures showing 1-year-old Audrey's hair starting to grow back, after doctors had to shave her head to treat a brain injury.

Three-year-old Ryan's bike helmet may have saved his life. He had multiple broken bones, but he recently got his cast removed.

Hesselbacher tells ABC15 he is grateful for a huge outpouring of donations on GoFundMe, letters, prepared meals, caring medical staff, and thoughts and prayers.

"It really gives me some hope and joy, having all these people to support us and knowing that there's so many good caring people out there," Hesselbacher said.

Hesselbacher is now thinking about what his beloved wife would have wanted the family to do the holidays.

"Christmas morning waffles was a tradition, so I'm going to continue doing that," he said. "We'll make waffles in the morning and just spend time together."

Chandler police tell ABC15 they are still working on their reconstruction of the crash to determine whether the driver who hit the Hesselbachers should face criminal charges.