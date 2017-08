CHANDLER, AZ - A Valley attorney confirms to ABC15 a fourth victim has come forward and will be filing a lawsuit against Chandler Unified School District in connection with the Hamilton High School hazing case.

Dan Raynak intends to serve a notice of claim on the school district later this week. The Phoenix attorney represents three other victims now suing for a total of $21 million.

Raynak told ABC15 the fourth victim will be seeking damages “in line with the request made on the other cases.”

Chandler Unified School District is currently on notice for three separate lawsuits -- two for $7 million a piece, and a third is $6 million.

According to court documents, the families say district employees failed to report the alleged assaults when they were given tips or complaints on several different occasions.

Separate court reports released in July showed the Chandler Police Department is recommending charges be filed against former coach Steve Belles and current principal Ken James for failing to report the claims to authorities.