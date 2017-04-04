Hamilton High School football coach 'reassigned' during hazing investigation

CHANDLER, AZ - Hamilton High School football coach Steve Belles has been "reassigned to home" during an ongoing hazing investigation.

Head coach Steve Belles was officially reassigned Monday, five days after several current and former Hamilton football players were taken into custody for questioning related to severe cases of hazing.

On Friday, the identity of 17-year-old Nathaniel Thomas was released. Thomas has been charged as an adult in the case, and is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, molestation and sexual assault.

Thomas is one of three students facing criminal charges for the incidents, but the other two are currently being charged as juveniles.

The Chandler Unified High School District says Belles won't be on campus during his reassignment but did not give details on what involvement, if any, he would have with the Hamilton football team.

So far police have not given any indication whether or not coaches or school officials knew about the alleged abuse while it was happening. The district says the reassignment is not disciplinary and is for an indefinite length of time.

No other coaches have been reassigned, according to the school district.

