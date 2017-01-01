FD: Firefighters fight fire at Chandler duplex; cause of blaze remains under investigation

No injuries reported and the cause is unknown.

CHANDLER, AZ - Firefighters in Chandler responded to a first-alarm house fire on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for Chandler Fire said flames were coming through the roof of the duplex when crews arrived on scene near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Blvd. Firefighters had to then fight the fire defensively.

Firefighters were able to gain control of the fire with no injuries. The spokesperson said no one lived at the home and that electricity to the home had previously been turned off.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday evening.

