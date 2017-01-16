Amber Alert issued for teen missing from Chandler, Terrianne Brooks

CHANDLER - Officials are looking for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Chandler on Tuesday.

An Amber Alert was issued on Monday morning for Terrianne Brooks, last seen near Rural and Ray roads in Chandler. She is believed to be heading to the Navajo Reservation, possibly with a man named Douglas Jones.

Brooks was last seen wearing black skinny jeans with a dark colored jacket and a grey Jansport backpack. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 100 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

Officials do not have a description of a vehicle.

Jones is 40 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes. He is Native American. He may be armed with an AR-15.

Stay with ABC15 for updates.