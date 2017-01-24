Vehicle crashes into Phoenix apartment overnight narrowly missing sleeping resident

PHOENIX - A vehicle crashed into a Phoenix apartment overnight narrowly missing a woman sleeping inside.

The incident happened just before midnight on Monday in the area of Cactus Road and 28th Avenue.

Phoenix police say a woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the wall of an apartment complex. The vehicle ended up inside of another woman's bedroom. The woman was reportedly in bed at the time and was said to be uninjured.

The resident will be displaced due to the damage to her apartment. The unit above the damaged unit was vacant.

Police say they are looking into possible impairment on the part of the driver.