Puppy rescued from a storm drain by Arizona Humane Society soon to be up for adoption

PHOENIX - A ten-week-old puppy was rescued recently from a storm drain by the Arizona Humane Society.

The incident happened on January 19 near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

AZHS says one of their Emergency Animal Medical Technicians were called to the area after someone heard the puppy, now named Trotter, in the drain.

The rescuer was lowered six feet into the storm drain to reach the small puppy. After crawling in the dark drain the worker was able to wrap the puppy in a towel and bring him up to safety.

While in the area the puppy’s mother was reportedly found nearby and both were taken to the Arizona Humane Society. Both are said to be doing well and are expected to go up for adoption later this week.

For more information about adopting one of these dogs, call the Arizona Humane Society's Sunnyslope Campus at 602-997-7585.