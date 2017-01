PHOENIX - Police are searching for a white truck in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix Sunday night.

According to a Phoenix police spokesperson, a man was crossing the street near 19th and Dunlap avenues when he was struck by the truck.

The man has since died, authorities said, and the truck took off from the scene.

Police say 19th Avenue is currently closed but is expected to be open for morning rush hour.

The victim's name hasn't been released. Anyone with information about the driver's whereabouts is urged to call police.