Phoenix Police: 1 dead, 3 hurt at Phoenix apartment complex early Sunday morning

PHOENIX - Police say one person is dead and three others were hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning at a Phoenix apartment complex.

The shooting was called out just before 5:30 a.m. at a complex near 31st and Vogel avenues, near Metrocenter Mall.

Police tell ABC15 crews on scene that a 911 caller reported hearing several shots fired and while on the phone with dispatchers, heard another round of shots. Officers who were nearby also heard the gunfire, but weren't sure where it happened.

Three victims, two women and a man, were found at the scene. The victims were taken to the hospital and the man was pronounced dead.

A fourth victim, a 17-year-old girl, later arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound she suffered at the same scene.

Police say they are looking for two Hispanic men who fled in a four-door sedan with driver-side damage. They fled just before officers arrived on scene.

Neighbor Carlos Calderon said he heard the gunfire Sunday morning.

"I was asleep, it was about 5:40 or 5:30 something, and pop, pop, pop, pop then it paused and a few more pop, pop, pop, pop, like they were firing back," Calderon told ABC15.

Another person who wanted to remain anonymous said the commotion from the apartment didn't sound like a party, but more like a fight. "We got up and looked out the window, and there was people outside the door shooting and one is pacing back and forth. Then there was six shots afterward and everyone is yelling and screaming."

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide and officers are expected to be at the scene for a majority of the day on Sunday.

