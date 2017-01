PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

A driver involved in the crash was still at the scene near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road when ABC15 crews arrived.

That driver said he and another driver both hit the man who was crossing the road. He says they didn't have time to react and at first thought the man was an animal in the road.

No citations were reportedly given, but police are still working to determine what happened.

