PHOENIX - An alleged hit-and-run driver is in custody after striking a motorcyclist in west Phoenix Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Just before 3:15 a.m. DPS received a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a car that fled after hitting a motorcyclist on westbound Interstate 10 and 51st Avenue.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to DPS.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for updates on this developing story.