Former MCSO detention officer indicted on 4 counts of unlawful sexual contact

PHOENIX - A State Grand Jury has indicted a former detention officer with several counts of unlawful sexual contact with an inmate.

Roy Eugene Ramey III was charged on four counts on unlawful sexual contact, a Class 5 felony.

Sheriff Penzone explained that MCSO doesn't show favoritism and he expects all employees to abide by the law.

"I am proud of the women and men on the MCSO team who do amazing work every day to keep our community safe," he said. "When one of our employees acts in a manner conflicting with our value or in violation of the law, we must ensure that they are held accountable and that it does not overshadow the good work done by their colleagues."

Ramey was working as a Detention Officer for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and allegedly engaged in sex acts with a female inmate at the Estrella Jail between June and August 2016. He was arrested in September.

According to MCSO, Ramey admitted to participating in a sexual act with a female who was in custody at the Estrella Jail in early August.

Ramey has been placed on administrative during the investigation and remains on it pending termination, a MCSO spokesperson said.