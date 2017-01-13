Former MCSO detention officer indicted on 4 counts of unlawful sexual contact

PHOENIX - A State Grand Jury has indicted a former detention officer with several counts of unlawful sexual contact with an inmate.
Roy Eugene Ramey III was charged on four counts on unlawful sexual contact, a Class 5 felony.
Sheriff Penzone explained that MCSO doesn't show favoritism and he expects all employees to abide by the law.
"I am proud of the women and men on the MCSO team who do amazing work every day to keep our community safe," he said. "When one of our employees acts in a manner conflicting with our value or in violation of the law, we must ensure that they are held accountable and that it does not overshadow the good work done by their colleagues."