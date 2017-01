PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man opened his house door and was shot in south Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, around 3 a.m. police were called out to a home near 31st Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Police said a witness reported a man hearing a knock at his door, opening the door and was then shot at. He received a non-life threatening injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating. A description of the suspect is unavailable at the moment.

