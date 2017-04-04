Phoenix Fire Department: Body found in south Phoenix canal

The Phoenix Police Department's dive team is working to recover the body from the water.

PHOENIX - Officials are investigating after a body was found in a south Phoenix canal. 

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, officials are working to remove the body from the canal near 16th Street and Baseline Road. 

Phoenix police are investigating the incident; the dive team was sent to the scene to help remove the body and identify it. 

This news is breaking and additional information was not immediately available. Stay with ABC15 for more. 

