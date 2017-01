PHOENIX - A man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Phoenix.

Police said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the street near 24th and Myrtle avenues and later passed away.

The man was initially found by a security guard who heard what sounded like a car crash and went outside to investigate, according to officers at the scene.

No details regarding the man's identity, a possible suspect or suspects nor what may have led to the shooting were immediately available.