PHOENIX - Phoenix police say an officer shot and killed a suspect Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of 12th Street and Northern Avenue after a report of a suspect with a knife who robbed a convenience store nearby.

A police spokesperson said officers tracked down the suspect, but he refused to comply. Police tried to use a Taser first, but it was ineffective.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the shooting happened along the canal bike path and the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

The activity caught the attention of several people who were nearby at the time.

Dan Hull says she was working on his computer when he heard the Phoenix police helicopter overhead.

"I heard the helicopter. Like they started announcing to 'get down' to 'comply,'" he recalls.

Michael Conway also heard the chopper and knew right away when shots were fired.

"I knew they were gunshots," Conway said.

But neighbors are still shaken up. Hull says, "I'm trying to process it all. It's pretty intense."