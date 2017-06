PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in north Phoenix.

On Saturday morning police were called to the area of Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads after a passerby spotted a man lying in the area with obvious signs of trauma, a Phoenix police spokesperson said.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.