PHOENIX - An officer is recovering after being attacked by a suspect’s dog on Friday morning.

Phoenix police responded to 32nd Street and McDowell Road originally for a report of suspicious people.

When police arrived on the scene the subjects were not cooperating with officers or their commands.

At one point during the confrontation, a dog belonging to one of the suspects attacked an officer. The officer open fire, killing the dog.

The officer sustained minor injuries on his leg and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police are investigating the incident.