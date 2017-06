PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a person was found dead at a north Phoenix bus stop.

Officers responded to reports at the bus stop near 18th Street ant Bell Road around 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to officials, an unresponsive person was sitting at the bus stop and later pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and no additional information was released.

Stay with ABC15 News and abc15.com for the latest update.