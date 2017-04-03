Phoenix Police: Body found at South Mountain Park identified as missing Phoenix man

PHOENIX - Friends and family are mourning the loss of a missing Phoenix man after his body was found at South Mountain Park.

Nathan Atkinson, 25, was reported missing on Tuesday. His car was found abandoned near South Mountain Park’s Kiwanis Trail.

The Phoenix fire and police departments were called to the mountain on Saturday afternoon for a “body recovery operation.”

A Phoenix police spokesperson confirmed on Sunday that the person was identified as Atkinson.

The cause of his death hasn’t been released.

