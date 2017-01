PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in front of her children at an apartment complex in north Phoenix.

The shooting happened near Cave Creek and Greenway roads before 6 a.m. Tuesday. At the scene, officers found the 35-year-old woman in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was reportedly putting her two kids in the car when she was gunned down. The children were not injured. They are said to be "small" but their ages have not been released.

Police confirmed to ABC15 crews on scene that the woman died from her injuries.

Police say the woman was shot at "relatively close range."

There is no suspect information yet, and no one is in custody.

They believe the woman was in a relationship, or in a relationship that was ending soon; however, police would not specify if this was tied to the woman's death or not.

There is no word yet on what led to the shooting.

