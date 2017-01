Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a Phoenix roadway.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. Saturday to the area near 24th and Myrtle Avenue near the Black Canyon Highway.

According to police, a man appeared to have been struck or thrown from a vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police determined the man was not in the crosswalk when he was struck.

The vehicle fled the scene and is believed to be a white or silver Cadillac.

The incident was originally reported as a shooting late Saturday, but since has been updated with the latest information.

Anyone with information should contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.