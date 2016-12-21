Fugitive Friday Special Edition: Reward raised for info. on murder suspect Gilbert "Yogi" Villareal

PHOENIX - Silent Witness has raised the reward for information regarding this double murder from $1,000 to now $3,000.

Each Friday afternoon, we're looking for your help to track down fugitives in our state.

Wanted: Gilbert “Yogi” Villareal

Charges: Accused of killing his estranged wife and unborn child



According to Phoenix police, just after midnight on March 26, 2012 residents of the Bay Side Apartments, near 32nd Avenue and Beardsley, heard a woman scream and bang on doors for help. By the time someone responded to her pleas, 22-year-old Sheila Lomes lay dead in a stairwell, dead from multiple stab wounds.

Residents heard a woman scream and bang on doors for help

Lomes was also pregnant when she was murdered, and her unborn child could not be saved. Her 2-year-old son was not hurt, and was later found wandering through the apartment complex as he cried for his mother.

Near Lomes’ body, Phoenix police officers found the knife used in the murder and their investigation quickly turned to her estranged husband, 24-year-old Gilbert Villareal. Villareal is from Mexico, and may have returned home to escape capture.

A warrant for his arrest was granted and he is being sought on two counts of first degree murder.

If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at W-I-T-N-E-S-S, that’s 480-948-6377, or toll free at 1-800-343-TIPS.