Uber self-driving cars coming to Arizona

PHOENIX - First Google…now Uber.

Uber announced on Thursday morning they are moving self-driving cars to Arizona.

An Uber spokesperson said the cars departed for Arizona on Thursday by truck. The company will be expanding the self-driving pilot program in the next few weeks.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said, “Arizona welcomes Uber self-driving cars with open arms and wide open roads. While California puts the brakes on innovation and change with more bureaucracy and more regulation, Arizona is paving the way for new technology and new businesses.”

Google has already been using self-driving cars in the Chandler area.